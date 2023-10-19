Woman dies when SUV pulling trailer hits tree in Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 32-year-old woman driving an SUV pulling a small camper trailer in Mission Bay Park struck a tree and died, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was driving northbound on Ingraham Street in a black 2010 Chevy SUV. She made a right turn onto the on-ramp to West Mission Bay Drive and was allegedly driving too fast for the turn, drove off the road and hit a tree, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. She died at the scene from her injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicles, the officer said. It was not known if alcohol was a factor.

SDPD's Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

