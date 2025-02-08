Woman dies of flu complications, family and county urge people to get vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County health officials are urging people to get vaccinated after announcing three teenagers have died from the flu this season.

Another family, not related to the teenagers' cases, wants others to know the dangers of the flu after their loved one, who was vaccinated, died last month.

Aminah Bethea was 27 years old with underlying conditions, she was diagnosed with influenza in early January and passed just 12 days later.

Her mother, Cheryl Knight, tells ABC 10News she was diagnosed with Influenza A, which developed into mild sepsis and pneumonia.

"My family within itself has had several members get sick, and it took the life of my daughter," says Knight.

The growing calls for getting the shot comes after the county says three teenagers died of the flu this season. The teens were ages 14,15 and 17. None of the teens were vaccinated, and only one of them had underlying conditions.

"The flu can be quite serious, and it can affect teens even without underlying conditions," says Dr. William Tseng, assistant chief of staff at Kaiser Permanente.

Even though we're in the middle of flu season already, Dr. Tseng says it's not too late to get the vaccine. According to county numbers, nearly 80% of people ages 5 to 17 haven't received their flu shot.

As Aminah's family continues to grieve, they hope her story will convince even just one family to go get vaccinated.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses for her celebration of life. If you'd like to donate, click here.

