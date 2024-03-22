Woman dies in fall from border wall in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman fell to her death at the border wall in Otay Mesa late Thursday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police said emergency responders were called to the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Britannia Court at around 11:30 p.m. after Border Patrol agents discovered a person had fallen from the structure.

The woman, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Since the wall’s height has increased to around 30 feet, there has been a rise in injuries from falls at the border wall. In March alone, there have been at least 19 incidents.