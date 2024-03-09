8 people injured after falling off San Diego border wall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Eight people were taken to hospitals Saturday after falling off a border wall in San Diego, authorities said.

Rescue crews were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. Saturday to the staging area at Monument Road and Hollister Street near Smuggler's Gulch and the Tijuana River Valley, according to the city of San Diego.

San Diego Fire Department medics assessed their injuries, which indicated that several victims had fallen from the border wall, according to a statement from the city.

"Two victims were taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, one patient went to Sharp Memorial and the rest of the victims went to Sharp Chula Vista with minor injuries,'' the city said.

It was the second such incident in a week. Last Saturday, 10 people were injured when they fell from the 30-foot-high U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego.

Four of the victims were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, including three people who were traveling with five children under 11 years old.

