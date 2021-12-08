Woman dies in crash on SR 67 in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – An 84-year-old woman was killed in a crash on State Route 67 in Poway on Tuesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 14500 block of S.R. 67 and Iron Mountain Drive at approximately 11:31 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 2006 Toyota Corolla off the eastside of the roadway.

Investigators said it appeared that the Toyota was driving southbound on S.R. 67 when the woman lost control, veered left, crossed through the opposite side of traffic, left the roadway and crashed into a metal guard rail and electric signpost.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until after her family is notified.

The Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction team (S.T.A.R.) assisted in the investigation. Deputies do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

