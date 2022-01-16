Woman dies from stab wounds after attack at Sabre Springs park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old woman died after being stabbed at a Sabre Springs neighborhood park early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Police Homicide Detectives.

San Diego police said that they received two calls about a woman stabbed at a park at 11500 Meadow Grass Lane at 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive with a stab wound to her upper body. They performed CPR until San Diego Fire-Rescue could arrive and take her to the hospital, where she later died.

Homicide detectives were called in and are investigating the scene. Investigators said little is known at this time but have learned that the woman had arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group that was already there. After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed.

Police said the woman has been identified, but her name was not released.

A male suspect drove away from the area in a dark car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

