LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One woman was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Lemon Grove early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the woman was driving eastbound on Broadway from Lemon Grove Avenue just before 3 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she later died, the department said.

The Lemon Grove Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash.