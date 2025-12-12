Woman crossing street in College East struck by car, suffers multiple fractures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized after she suffered injuries in a collision in the College East neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at approximately 5:17 p.m. Thursday regarding a collision at 6500 Montezuma Road just north of El Cajon Boulevard.

The victim was crossing Montezuma on foot mid-block, from south to north, when a 28-year-old man driving a Honda Accord eastbound on Montezuma in the number one lane collided with her, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.

The victim sustained a fractured hip, a pelvic fracture, a broken sacral, a femur fracture and an eight-inch laceration to her head, police said. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

