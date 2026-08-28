Woman arrested, second suspect sought in $50,000 Alpine theft case

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A 46-year-old woman suspected of possessing a stolen trailer containing a Polaris RZR off-road vehicle and other items worth about $50,000 was taken into custody today.

Lindsey Newcomb was located Thursday by Crime Suppression Team investigators assigned to the Alpine Sheriff's Station at a home in Lakeside, where she was taken into custody, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During a search of the home, investigators discovered some of the stolen items from the Aug. 19 theft, when she and 55-year-old Eric Leitzke allegedly stole an enclosed trailer around 3:30 a.m.

Sheriff's officials said surveillance footage showed the two suspects allegedly stealing items, prompting deputies to use automated license plate readers to help locate the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later located at an undisclosed property on Aug. 19, but before deputies could make contact with Leitzke, he drove away on a motorcycle, prompting a 60-mile pursuit.

Deputies terminated the chase in Pacific Beach after Leitzke eluded law enforcement in narrow alleys.

During the pursuit, Rural Enforcement deputies pulled back from the chase as Leitzke entered Pine Valley Park in Pine Valley, where a firearm allegedly discarded by Leitzke was discovered.

The theft and pursuit remained under an ongoing investigation Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding Leitzke's whereabouts was urged to

call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200.