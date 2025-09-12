Woman arrested on suspicion of sending drug-laced letter to San Diego jail inmate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Orange County woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly mailing a narcotic-laced letter to an inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa.

Brittany Shahbakhti, 34, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at her home in Fullerton, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Shahbakhti allegedly sent methamphetamine-saturated mail to an inmate at the jail on Aug. 21. Before it reached its alleged intended recipient, it was intercepted by deputies assigned to a mail-processing facility, Deputy Christopher Anthony said.

"The relationship between the suspect and intended recipient is undetermined at this time," Anthony said Thursday afternoon.

The alleged crime is a felony carrying a penalty of up to six years in custody.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.