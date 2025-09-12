Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested on suspicion of sending drug-laced letter to San Diego jail inmate

jail cell bars
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps Media
jail cell bars
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Orange County woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly mailing a narcotic-laced letter to an inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa.

Brittany Shahbakhti, 34, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at her home in Fullerton, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Shahbakhti allegedly sent methamphetamine-saturated mail to an inmate at the jail on Aug. 21. Before it reached its alleged intended recipient, it was intercepted by deputies assigned to a mail-processing facility, Deputy Christopher Anthony said.

"The relationship between the suspect and intended recipient is undetermined at this time," Anthony said Thursday afternoon.

The alleged crime is a felony carrying a penalty of up to six years in custody.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
REGISTER TO WALK

REGISTER TO WALK