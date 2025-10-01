Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after leading police chase with 5 kids in car

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a police pursuit with five children in the vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday after a woman, later identified as National City resident Angelica Sanchez, was described as driving erratically while entering a parking lot near the intersection of East 18th Street and Highland Avenue, according to the National City Police Department.

Police said they attempted to pull over the driver but she did not comply and a pursuit ensued. The brief chase came to a halt when the suspect collided with a curb and struck a street sign.

Five children between the ages of five and 13 years old were discovered in the vehicle, but no injuries among the children were reported, police said.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital, then booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility, where she faced multiple charges, including DUI.

Authorities were investigating the crash, but no further information was immediately available.

