Woman arrested in Oceanside hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside last week that left a bicyclist dead, police announced Friday.

Oceanside Police officials said Bailey Tennery was arrested at her Oceanside home just before 7:30 a.m. Friday by the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

The department also recovered Tennery’s black 2014 Nissan Versa Note.

Tennery, who is charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death, is being held at the Vista Detention Facility on $150,000 bail, police said.

The family of 27-year-old Jackson Williams told ABC 10News that he was riding his bicycle on Oceanside Boulevard on the evening of July 15 when he was hit from behind by a car. That vehicle then left the scene, according to police.

Williams, a Carlsbad resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams’ stepfather Dean Mausolf said, “He was kind. We just hope other people will honor him in the same way …. and be that way for others. Besides the investigation, it’s about honoring him and remembering him in the best way.”

Sabrina Williams, the victim’s mother, added, “He wanted to help the struggling. He wanted people to experience life in a good way. He was a very free spirit, generous, a loving heart, loved to laugh. He loved to cook and made his own wine. Just lived life.”

