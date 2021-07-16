Hit-and-run driver sought in crash that killed bicyclist in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A bicyclist was hit and killed on an Oceanside street by a vehicle that left the scene following the collision, police said.

According to Oceanside Police, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of an injured bicyclist lying in an eastbound lane of Oceanside Boulevard, near Vine Street and Interstate 5.

One person who called authorities said the bicyclist was “neither moving nor breathing,” according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident leave the area on eastbound Oceanside Boulevard under the I-5 overpass.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, “sustained major head trauma” and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

ABC 10News learned vehicle parts were left at the scene of the collision, and police are looking for any surveillance cameras from nearby businesses that may have captured the incident on video.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Oceanside Police’s Major Accident Investigation Team Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.