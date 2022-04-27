Woman arrested for possessing ghost gun, drugs in Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Vista on Tuesday, according to the Vista Sheriff’s Station.

At 7:00 a.m., deputies were out patrolling in the 1000 block of Meadow Lake due to recent criminal activity in the area. They recognized a car belonging to a woman identified as 37-year-old Shelley Bates, who was on probation for selling drugs.

Deputies approached Bates and did a probation search, where they found a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car. They also found a loaded 9mm ghost gun with a suppressor (silencer) on the passenger floorboard.

Bates was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Jail for possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm silencer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.