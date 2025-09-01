Woman arrested for alleged felony vandalism at Santee Post Office

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A 52-year-old Santee woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony vandalism for using black spray paint to deface the Santee Post Office, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a reported vandalism of the U.S. Post Office building, located at 9518 Mission Gorge Road, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Thomas Fletcher of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"The damage was significant in size, about 5 feet by 10 feet near the front doors of the building," Fletcher said. "Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect."

Deputies later identified a local resident, Brandy Thomas, as a possible suspect and arrested her early Sunday morning in the Mission Gorge area.

"Thomas was in possession of black spray paint cans, and she had paint on her hands, legs and clothing," Fletcher said. "Thomas had additional items linking her to the crime."

Thomas was arrested for felony vandalism and booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was encouraged to contact the Santee sheriff's station at 619-956-4000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.