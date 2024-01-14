Woman arrested for alleged arson in El Cajon apartment garage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the early hours of Sunday, authorities apprehended 43-year-old Mavis Williams, suspected of igniting a fire at the garages of an El Cajon apartment complex.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a tip just before 1:30 p.m. and located Williams in the 700 block of E. Bradley Avenue.

She is currently held at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on charges of recklessly causing the blaze.

The incident happened on Thursday night at the Terraza Hills apartment complex, where blazes swept through a row of garages, affecting multiple families.

Read more: Fire engulfs El Cajon apartment garages, homeless woman wanted

Williams faces a $50,000 bail, and her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.