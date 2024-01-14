Homeless woman sought in garage fires in El Cajon area

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Residents at an apartment complex in the El Cajon area are sharing their frustration after fire swept through a row of garages Thursday night.

“My truck. It’s literally just a shell of its former self​,” said Jacob Allison.

For Allison, looking at the burned remnants of his 2010 Chevy Colorado is beyond painful.

He put some $30,000 into refurbishing it after buying it a few years ago, in hopes of giving it to his son when he reached driving age, in about five years.

“It crushed me. My son hadn't even got to see that truck. He didn’t even know it was his truck​,” said an emotional Allison.

The truck had been parked in his garage at the Terraza Hills apartment complex.

Late Thursday night, fire swept through his and 13 other garages, ravaging vehicles and belongings.

“Other people lost everything. Out there, crying, sorting through wreckage​,” said Allison.

Catalina Ramirez, a single mom of three, lost her car, along with a new car seat and stroller.

“I'm very stressed out. I don't have a car to go to work. I don't have a car to take my kids to school​,” said Ramirez.

Investigators have identified Mavis Williams, 43, as a suspect in the fire. They believe she and several other transients were living in the garage where the fire stated.​

“I've seen her for years. I thought she lived here,” said Allison.

Allison believes there are at least 12 homeless people living in various garages around the complex.

“You'll see the garages kicked open, and they shouldn’t be. You hear people talking and stuff,” said Allison.

Allison isn't sure if the garages in question are vacant. He is sure his frustrations are boiling over. While his truck is insured, he won't be recovering much of the money he poured into it.

“There are people living in our garages … You pay rent for this? This is supposed to be acceptable​?” said Allison.

Mavis Williams is wanted for unlawfully/recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.