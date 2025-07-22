Woman arrested following standoff with police in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was arrested following a standoff in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood Monday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a man, according to police.

The incident happened on El Cajon Boulevard and 69th Street when the woman reportedly hit a man in the head with a glass bottle while the two were inside a van. The man then left the van and called police, authorities said.

During the standoff, police used de-escalation techniques along with pepper balls and a flash bang device. The woman eventually surrendered and was arrested on assault charges.

The incident also caused road closures in the area, resulting in traffic congestion nearby.