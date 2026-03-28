Woman arrested after biting police officer at Linda Vista Recreation Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was arrested after allegedly harassing visitors and biting a police officer while being restrained at Linda Vista Recreation Center in San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of an aggressive woman making racist comments toward children and adults at the facility, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman became confrontational when approached near the skate park, then resisted arrest and bit an officer when attempted to be handcuffed.

The officer was treated at a hospital for an abrasion to the left hand, the department reported.

The woman was booked into jail on suspicion of delaying or obstructing officers, resisting an officer with violence and committing a felony while out on bail. Her name and age were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation remained ongoing.

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