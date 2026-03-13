Woman arrested, accused of stabbing worker at Kearny Mesa coffee shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who had been clutching a knife and screaming outside a Kearny Mesa coffee shop Thursday allegedly barged into the business and stabbed an employee when the victim tried to lock the front doors on her.

Jessica H. Melgar, 39, allegedly forced her way into the business in the 7400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and attacked the worker at about noon, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Other individuals held Melgar on the ground until police arrived," SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. "Officers took Melgar into custody and recovered a 5-inch foldable knife that was lying on the floor approximately two feet away from her."

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of scrapes and a roughly 4-inch-long cut to his chest.

Melgar was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. She was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.