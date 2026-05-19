Woman, 37, dies in Sorrento Valley driveway collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a Sorrento Valley neighborhood driveway, authorities said Tuesday.

The fatal injury happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a communal driveway at 10198 Wateridge Circle. A 40-year-old man driving a 2025 Jeep Wrangler stopped in the driveway and opened his garage door, pausing to let his passengers exit the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said one of the passengers, a woman, exited the right rear door of the Jeep and walked toward the front right side of the vehicle. As she did, the driver began making a left turn toward the open garage, colliding with her.

The woman suffered fatal internal injuries and was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The department stated that driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision. Fault has not yet been determined, and the SDPD Traffic Division are investigating.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the fatal injury to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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