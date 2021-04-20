Witness in Chauvin trial starting nonprofit with help from San Diego cousin

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A witness who testified in the George Floyd case is hoping to affect change with the help of his San Diego cousin.

Donald Williams was the prosecution's third witness. The mixed martial arts fighter broke down on the stand as he listened to his own 9-1-1 call pleading for the Floyd's life.

“It’s tough, real tough seeing him express it. He’s been through an emotional journey,” said Wiliams’ cousin Shannon Davis.

Davis says the emotion of the case has weighed heavily on Williams, capped off with the verdict.

“The evidence proved itself. Now it’s really time for the healing and repairing … I really hope with the verdict, it brings on a change in Minnesota and everywhere else,” said Davis.

Williams is hoping to do his part for change by starting a community center for African American youth in the Minneapolis area.

At his side will be Davis, an executive chef who heads Life's investments, a San Diego nonprofit that teaches culinary skills, including to disadvantaged youth.

Davis will be helping his cousin raise money and set up the center and its programs.

“We’ve already have had conversations about having a food pantry,” said Davis. “I know his heart. I know his energy. He wants to be able to use the visibility he’s been getting to impact his area."

As for Davis, he's hoping to impact his own area, in San Diego.

“I'm hoping to host a barbecue for law enforcement and other groups — community service groups — that normally wouldn't come together,” said Davis.

He's calling on any law enforcement agencies willing to participate, to contact his nonprofit.

“Just have a good time. Let’s get to know each other. Let’s kind of have a different perspective, education and awareness,” said Davis.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with expenses for the new youth center.