'Winter Wonderland' coming to southeast San Diego in December

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Families in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood will get to enjoy a "Winter Wonderland" this December.

The Diamond Business Association, along with Peace in the Park and the San Diego Police Department are planning the all-day event as a way to connect with the community and build a stronger neighborhood.

"We want to create memories," says DBA Vice President Karla Ruiz. "We want to create hope for these families that here in this community, you don't have to live in fear. You don't have to be afraid to go to the park."

"It's very special when you're able to organize something with the community," says San Diego Police Officer Omar Luzuriaga. "It brings us closer to the community that we serve, and it opens up that door of trust."

The free event will be on December 9th, from noon - 8 pm at the Southcrest Recreation Center. Organizers say it will be full of fun activities for kids of all ages.

"We're gonna have Santa come in on the fire truck," says Gabriel Yslas, the Director of Peace in the Park. "We're gonna have super heroes, jumpers, rock walls, laser tag; we're gonna have the low rider community come, bring toys, be a part of it. And the big thing is we're gonna have snow!"

Bringing a snow-filled hill to the Southcrest Neighborhood will be something organizers hope families won't forget.

"As a mom, I always have to travel to some other communities and pay a lot of money to even see the snow," says Ruiz. "So we wanted to bring the snow to so many kids that don't have the opportunity to travel to places to see it. You can see the faces, the excitement, some of these kids say it was the best time of their lives."

"Winter Wonderland" follows a string of similar events in the neighborhood from the groups. This summer, SDPD gave out 700 backpacks as part of a kick off to the school year. Peace in the Park has held several candle-light walks for the holidays, and an easter egg roll event last spring.

Organizers say this one will build off the past success, but be bigger than ever.

"We want to level up," says Ruiz. "We want to change the mindset of the community. We want people to think that this community is positive, that there are people who want to make things better."

The groups are still looking for donations and volunteers to make the event happen. If you're interested in helping, contact the DBA through their website here.