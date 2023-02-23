Winter storm keeping San Diego insulation business busy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The winter storm hitting the San Diego region is keeping local business owners busy as they try to keep up with service calls.

Attic Construction is one of those businesses. The business serves the entire county, also working in Orange County and Phoenix.

The company specializes in attic services and insulation. Corey Hivner, the company's San Diego general manager, said the dip in temperatures has led to calls from concerned homeowners looking to either insulate their attics or replace insulation that isn't up to standard.

Hivner explained that oftentimes homeowners think it's the walls of the home that need insulation, but he said that's not the most important.

“Walls don't play too big of a factor in temperature fluctuation, the attic is actually the biggest factor, it's more than 50% of temperature loss or change,” said Hivner.

He advised that having the proper insulation could also impact your gas bill because the heat wouldn’t escape your home as quickly.