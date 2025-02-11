Winter rainstorm heading into San Diego Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The leading edges of an incoming winter storm moved into the San Diego area Tuesday, ushering in a predicted spell of showers and high winds expected to last through the end of the work week.

As of late Tuesday morning, a few locations west of the local mountains had gotten some spatterings of rainfall from the incoming bands of wet clouds, though no measurable precipitation accumulations resulted, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudier, cooler and windier conditions are likely through the day Wednesday, with increasing chances for mostly light precipitation, the NWS advised.



Heavier and more widespread showers are expected to prevail Thursday and continue in diminishing fashion into Friday, according to meteorologists. On those two days, strong, gusty winds are in the forecast for the mountains and deserts, with gusts potentially reaching 65-75 mph, according to the federal agency.

An NWS flood watch will be in effect Thursday afternoon and evening for the San Diego area's coastal, valley and mountain communities.

Toward the end of the stormy period, the local snow level should drop to 6,000 to 6,500 feet, which could result in some dustings of frozen flakes on the county's highest peaks, forecasters said.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.75 to 1.25 inches near the coast and across the inland valleys, two to three inches in the East County highlands and one-half to one inch in desert locales.

Drier and warmer conditions will kick in over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.