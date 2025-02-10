LIST: Sandbag locations across San Diego County as rain approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As heavy rain is expected to fall across the San Diego area later this week, the county and Cal Fire have organized sandbag pickups at various fire stations where residents can pick them up for free.
According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch is in effect for San Diego County from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
Sand and bags will be available at the following locations (NOTE: county recommends calling ahead to make sure supplies are available. Bring your own shovel):
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38
- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
- Phone: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47
- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
- Phone: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16
- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Phone: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30
- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
- Phone: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4
- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Phone: 760-723-2005
- Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79
- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
- Phone: 760-742-3701
- Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31
- 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
- Phone: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81
- 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- Phone: 760-789-9465
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82
- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- Phone: 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70
- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
- Phone: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2
- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
- Phone: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59
- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- Phone: 760-782-9113
Only bags will be available at the following locations:
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17
- 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
- Phone: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61
- 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- Phone: 760-767-7430
- Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Station #60
- 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- Phone: 760-767-5436
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40
- 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
- Phone: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42
- 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
- Phone: 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45
- 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
- Phone: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24
- 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Phone: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11
- 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
- Phone: 760-749-8001
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15
- 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- Phone: 760-728-8532
- Flinn Springs: Flinn Springs Fire Station#21
- 9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
- Phone: 619-443-7121
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43
- 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
- Phone: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36
- 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935
- Phone: 619-669-6580
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37
- 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
- Phone: 619-468-3030
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56
- 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
- Phone: 760-765-2885
- Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62
- 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
- Phone: 760-765-0155
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49
- 33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
- Phone: 619-473-8281
- Mount Woodson: Mount Woodson Fire Station #86
- 16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065
- Phone: 760-789-1150
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44
- 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
- Phone: 619-578-6621
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58
- 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
- Phone: 760-782-3467
- Ramona: Intermountain Fire Station #85
- 25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
- Phone: 760-789-3710
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84
- 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- Phone: 760-480-9924
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52
- 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- Phone: 760-782-3560