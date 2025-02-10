LIST: Sandbag locations across San Diego County as rain approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As heavy rain is expected to fall across the San Diego area later this week, the county and Cal Fire have organized sandbag pickups at various fire stations where residents can pick them up for free.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch is in effect for San Diego County from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

Sand and bags will be available at the following locations (NOTE: county recommends calling ahead to make sure supplies are available. Bring your own shovel):



Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38

4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 Phone: 619-479-2346

4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 Phone: 619-479-2346

40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 Phone: 619-390-2020

40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 Phone: 619-390-2020

39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Phone: 760-728-2422

39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Phone: 760-728-2422

17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 Phone: 619-468-3391

17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 Phone: 619-468-3391

4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Phone: 760-723-2005

4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Phone: 760-723-2005

21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 Phone: 760-742-3701

21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 Phone: 760-742-3701

25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 Phone: 619-478-5544

25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 Phone: 619-478-5544

24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 Phone: 760-789-9465

24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 Phone: 760-789-9465

3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 Phone: 760-789-0107

3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 Phone: 760-789-0107

16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 Phone: 760-742-3243

16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 Phone: 760-742-3243

28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 Phone: 760-751-7605

28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 Phone: 760-751-7605

35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 Phone: 760-782-9113

Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59

Only bags will be available at the following locations: