Windshields stomped, swastikas spray-painted in Chula Vista vandalism sprees

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Video shows a person stomping on a car in a Chula Vista neighborhood hit by a recent vandalism spree, including spray-painted swastikas.

Along Twin Oaks Avenue, Kristin Jung woke up to a difficult sight on Memorial Day.

“When I got close, I was horrified to see, it looked like someone threw a bowling ball at my windshield,” said Jung. “Disgusted and shocked.”

Surveillance video revealed it wasn't a bowling ball. Just past 1:30 a.m., a person is seen climbing onto her Honda Fit and repeatedly stomping on her windshield.

“Stomping with one foot, and while they were stomping, they were obviously filming or taking pictures,” said Jung.

In the video, an object—likely a phone— is seen in the vandal's right hand. According to the video, after damaging the glass, the vandal left, only to return moments later.

The vandal. again, appeared to be taking photos or filming the damage.

"Some type of social media challenge, maybe? It just looked like they were trying to get footage, trying to prove what they did,” said Jung.

Jung is one of three car owners in her neighborhood who posted on the Nextdoor app about windshields smashed over the holiday weekend. A fourth cracked windshield was spotted near Jung’s apartment.

During that same time frame, a tagging spree also hit the same area. In some cases, it happened just feet from the cracked windshields: blue graffiti on cars, garage doors, a dental office, and some on the streets. At least four swastikas were also discovered.

“I can’t think of anything more disgusting than a swastika,” said Jung.

Police tell ABC 10News they're looking into possible links between the vandalism incidents, and whether any of the tagging may be hate crimes.

"It feels very hateful, and I’m just not sure what's going on in these vandals' minds,” said Jung.

There is a synagogue in the neighborhood, but it appears it was not tagged.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.