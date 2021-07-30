Wife of Chula Vista COVID patient makes vaccine plea

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista woman is making an emotional vaccine plea, as her husband, a father of three, remains on a ventilator, battling COVID-19.

“We love you, honey. Please, please get well soon,” said Liz Angulo in a cellphone recording she made near his ICU bed Thursday. It was the first time she was allowed to visit her husband Aaron, 47, since he was admitted nearly three weeks ago.

“It’s hope for me, even if he's still not doing good. I’m there. I'm there with him,” said Angulo.

Aaron's COVID battle began a month ago, with chest discomfort. Days later, he tested positive for COVID and told his wife on the phone.

“The first thing he asked: ‘Can I get vaccinated?’ I told him, ‘I’m sorry, it’s too late,’” said Angulo.

Liz and her daughter, the only one of their children eligible for a vaccine, are both vaccinated. Liz had tried to convince her husband, but he refused.

“He said he didn't want to become a zombie, or horns grow out of his head. ‘It’s not (fully) FDA approved. Why? Why do it right now? … I’ll wait. I’m taking care of myself. I’m super fit. I take vitamins,’” said Angulo.

She says his hesitancy haunts her, as he fights for his life.

"I'm sad. I’m hopeful. I’m afraid. I’m scared. A mix of emotions,” said Angulo.

On July 10, Aaron was admitted and a week later, he was intubated.

A few days ago, he was placed on an ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates the blood outside the body. The treatment is considered a last-resort option.

“They told me he has a 50% chance to survive … For kids and myself, it’s like we’re in a never-ending dream, a nightmare,” said Angulo.

It’s a nightmare she's hoping other families don't have to endure.

“People need to get vaccinated. They don't want to walk not even one mile in the shoes I'm in right now. If they don't want to do it for themselves, do it for their family,” said Angulo.

Aaron, who works in construction, is the breadwinner in the family. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family to help with expenses.