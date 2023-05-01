Widespread rain expected to fall around San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Forecaster are predicting widespread rain over San Diego County starting Monday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Scattered showers and areas of drizzle are expected Monday with a 30 percent chance of rain Monday night.

Strong high pressure was weakening and shifting east Sunday and should be replaced by a deepening low pressure trough over the Southwest, bringing gusty winds to mountains and deserts, a deeper marine layer and periods of drizzle and light rain Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said.

The remainder of the week should see more periods of rain and much cooler conditions. Sunday's high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, the low 70s in the valleys, 77 to 87 in the mountains and up to 104 in the desert, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and in the 60s in the desert.

Over the next three to four days, rainfall totals were estimated to range from about one quarter to one half-inch in the coastal areas and valleys, one-half to one inch in the mountains and only a few hundredths of an inch in the deserts.

Snow levels could lower to 5,000 to 6,000 feet Wednesday night into Thursday and several inches of accumulated snow were expected above 6,000 feet.

Monday is likely to be the windiest day, with gusts up to 50 mph in the deserts and 50 to 65 mph in the mountains, forecasters said.

Cooler conditions are expected beginning Monday through the middle of the week. Thursday is likely be the coolest day, with daytime temperatures 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages in the coastal areas and as much as 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages farther inland.

Precipitation was likely to end Friday afternoon as the trough axis moves east and the atmosphere stabilizes.

