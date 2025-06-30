Why Lake Murray won't have a fireworks show this year

As we count down the days to the Fourth of July, many are planning for the perfect spot to watch fireworks.

And at Lake Murray, there is usually a line of cars, chairs and families all around the perimeter to see the show above the water.

But this year, those who come out for the annual tradition might be disappointed.

“I think folks are gonna be sad, especially on the day out when they come and nothing's there,” said Rachael Jones, President of the Board for Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest.

Those planning to spend their Fourth of July at Lake Murray might be missing the main event.

The fireworks show for 2025 won't go on.

“There's two things at play. There's the rising cost, which was an increase of about $50,000, and then the fact that they no longer allow fireworks,” said Jones.

According to Jones, it’s because permit fees for fireworks have increased exponentially.

Not to mention, the push for drone shows, which come with a higher price tag.

“So when you add that on top of the rising costs and then having to do drones, which is a totally different permitting process we've never done before, we just, we couldn't manage it this year,” said Jones.

The board said it was notified last year that the switch to drones was necessary.

It includes new criteria for environmental and wildlife impacts.

Some say it could be worth it.

“In general, I think that I can see why some people would be saddened because it's a way for people to come together and enjoy something and bring the community together,” said Rin Ignacio, who frequents Lake Murray. “But I think with the recent fires, and how dry it is… Also, how it affects the wildlife, I'm sure that they don't really enjoy the loud noises.”

Whether the lights over the water are fireworks or drones-- this year, Lake Murray will remain dark.

“It's important to understand that these are put on just by neighbors who are volunteering their time. Really, it's a call for, you know, donations to make this happen and volunteering if some people can't donate,” said Jones.

The Board for the Fourth of July show is already fundraising for a drone show for 2026.

They’ll have a parade and a booth at Lake Murray for the Fourth of July this year, where donations will be collected.