Where to next? San Diego County Board meets about flood victims' expiring housing vouchers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County victims of the Jan. 22 flood have about 12 days left before their housing and meal vouchers expire, and now concerns are being raised over where they will be living next.

As of two weeks ago, county officials said there were nearly 2,000 signed up for the voucher programs.

On Tuesday, the county wants to figure out another system that will continue to support flood victims after the programs expire on May 11.

Here's what on the agenda on Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors:



The county proposes that after May 11, flood victims are to be directed to disaster organizations who will help them maximize what they can get through FEMA.



Allocate an additional $500,000 to help flood victims with transitioning into permanent housing.



Then, they want to send over $4.6 million to housing authorities in each of the cities impacted by the flood. That money is supposed to help people get back into their homes as soon as possible.

Both funding proposals, for the $500,000 and $4.6 million, will each require four votes from the board.