Where to get free sandbags and how to use them during the storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Teresa O'toole says sandbags are essential during a storm. She says without them, her driveway floods.

"Just to be prepared. We have a flooding problem. As long as we are ready, we are ok," she said.

Firefighter Amado Rodriguez is helping dozens of residents at this fire station on Bonita Road. It's one of several locations in the county offering free sand and bags.

"It is better to be prepared. You don't want to be running around at the last minute when water is coming in," says Rodriguez.

The site is open 24 hours, you can fill up to 10 bags and you need to bring your own shovel.

Here's some tips:

"You want to fill the bags about halfway, so you can stand them up and tie them. You want to give it a nice spin, and that secures the bag. We have some ropes here that will help you tie it off and secure it," he says.

Rodriguez says he loves giving back to the community, rain or shine.

"I love it. It's great going out and helping the citizens with whatever they need. They come back and show their appreciation as well," he says.

To view a list of locations offering free sandbags, click here.

