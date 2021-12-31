What's open, closed in San Diego on New Year's Eve?

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste pickup for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department. Residents who are not serviced by the city should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open on Friday and closed Saturday. The refuse and recycling container sales office at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed on both days.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open until dusk on Friday and Saturday. Holiday rates will apply. City recreation centers will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

All city reservoirs will have normal hours on Friday and closed on Saturday. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and closed on Saturday.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced on Friday and Saturday. All other parking violations will be enforced.

Additionally, county offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public on Friday for the New Year's holiday.

County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Sunday.

Essential services, including Sheriff's Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday, the county said.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours on Saturday. However, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day- use parks.

Facilities will be closed at county parks on the dates below:

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed Friday and Saturday

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed Saturday

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Saturday through Monday

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Saturday

The Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Saturday through Monday

The Spring Valley Gym will be closed Friday and Saturday

The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed Friday and Saturday

County offices will resume normal hours on Monday.