What's open, closed in San Diego on Fourth of July holiday?

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - On Tuesday, the city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday, city officials announced Monday.

The following is a guide to which services are affected by the holiday closures and those still operating on a normal schedule, said city spokesman Jose Ysea. Typical operations resume on Wednesday.

These services will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday:

-- All city of San Diego administrative offices;

-- Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department;

-- Trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected one day later than regularly scheduled for the remainder of the week;

-- Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center, along with container sales at 8353 Miramar Place;

-- All city libraries;

-- City swimming pools and recreation centers;

-- Barrett Reservoir -- all other city reservoirs will be open;

-- Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center;

-- Tecolote Canyon Nature Center;

-- Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices;

-- Development Services Department permitting services;

-- Online services will still be available, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations;

-- Personnel Department's Employment Information Center, Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices;

-- Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center;

-- Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1.

These services will be open for the Fourth of July holiday:

-- All city of San Diego reservoirs except Barrett Reservoir;

-- Chollas Lake, weather permitting;

-- City golf courses -- holiday rates apply;

-- Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk;

-- Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, and Tecolote Canyon Natural Park;

-- City skate parks;

-- San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews;

-- Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

