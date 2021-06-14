What you need to know about domestic, international travel as California reopening looms

(KGTV) -- As California prepares to fully reopen on June 15, many Californians are making long-awaited travel plans.

Although the reopening signals a return to normal, there are a few things you should know before you book that flight.

For both domestic and international travel, the state says travelers should follow CDC guidelines.

DOMESTIC TRAVEL

Both the CDC and the California Department of Public Health recommend delaying domestic travel until fully vaccinated, "because travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Travel threatens to exacerbate community spread within and beyond California," CDPH says.

Those who are fully vaccinated can travel safely, the CDC says. All travelers will still be required to wear masks on "planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations," according to CDC guidance.

Fully vaccinated individuals should also self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as well as isolate and get tested if symptoms develop, the agency added.

For unvaccinated travelers, the CDC recommends taking a coronavirus test one to three days before your trip. The agency also says unvaccinated travelers should take another test three to five days after travel and self-quarantine for seven days even with a negative COVID-19 test.

Those who are unvaccinated and do not get tested for COVID-19 after traveling domestically should self-quarantine for 10 days, the agency recommends.

CDC

For a full list of recommendations, click here.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

For international travel, those who aren't fully vaccinated should not travel, the CDC says. Guidelines for those who do travel internationally are similar to guidelines for domestic travel, however; travel restrictions and alerts vary by country.

Some countries are not allowing travelers from the US at this time. The US State Department has a list of travel restrictions by country. Click here to see the list.