What to know if you're not vaccinated after California reopens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California will largely shed its coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses on June 15, but there may be many residents who have yet to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

So what do they do?

While the state credits the vaccine for helping decrease COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, some Californians may have yet to receive a vaccine. For them, the state is recommending that they take the proper precautions to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Wear a mask

California public health officials will require that anyone who isn't fully vaccinated to wear face coverings in indoor public settings and businesses after the state's reopening. This means mask-wearing at places like grocery stores, restaurants, theaters, gyms, and more.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask on public transit and inside schools, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and cooling centers.

Social distance and avoid large crowds

While it won't be a requirement for businesses, state officials will continue to recommend social distance for those who are not yet vaccinated — especially in indoor settings. Unvaccinated individuals should also avoid any large crowds of people outside of their household in the public. Even while mask-wearing is required, large crowds can still pose a risk. Health officials continue to recommend six feet apart for distancing.

Good hygiene is, of course, still recommended via hand sanitizer and washing hands, and avoid touching of the face. Many businesses will likely continue using sanitizer stations after the state reopens.

Prepare to get a COVID-19 test

For those who are not vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test may be required to attend large-scale events. Under California's rules for "mega events" after it reopens, unvaccinated persons will have to provide a negative test to attend indoor events and it's strongly recommended that outdoor event operators require the same.

While San Diego County and California have said they will not institute a "vaccine passport," there may be other states or entities that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel or visit.

Get the vaccine

The best recommendation by public health officials is to get vaccinated. Once fully vaccinated, there are less mask-wearing restrictions to follow and it may be easier to access businesses that have relaxed standards for fully vaccinated customers.

In San Diego County, there are several retail locations and county-run sites to get the COVID-19 shot. See resources on getting an appointment here.