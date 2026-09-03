What $1,500 a month gets you in rent across the U.S. — and in San Diego

When searching for an apartment, space, cost and location all factor into the decision. A new study shows renters can get a pretty decent place to live for $1,500 a month, depending on the area.

According to data from RentCafe.com, the dollar goes furthest in McAllen, Texas, where $1,500 a month can get renters a three- to four-bedroom apartment.

In California, that same amount gets renters something much smaller.

"I think about it a lot. It makes me need to budget more," Brooke Wilson said.

According to RentCafe's data, $1,500 a month gets renters 439 square feet in San Diego, compared to 503 square feet in Chula Vista and 539 square feet in Escondido. Those apartments are likely studios.

Other California cities offer more space at that price point. The same $1,500 can get renters 860 square feet in Bakersfield and 841 square feet in Fresno.

Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence with Yardi Matrix — the company that analyzes data for RentCafe — said the numbers are similar to what the data showed a few years ago.

"It's very stable from a standpoint that what you have is affordability is not deteriorating as rapidly as what we see in other cities, and the reason for that is the large influx of supply that's coming in," Ressler said.

Renters in San Diego say they have had to get creative to afford rent in the city.

"It's definitely pricey. I mean it's one of those I had the opportunity to live with family so I took it," Jose Gonzalez said.

"I feel like we've reached the ceiling, and I feel like once you get past a certain price point you're going to price people out," Gonzalez said.

That's why some renters look for apartments without as many amenities to stay within their budget.

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