Weekend rail closure scheduled between Oceanside, San Diego

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - North County Transit - San Diego Railroad will suspend all coastal rail service this weekend, starting tomorrow, to perform routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work.

NCTD's COASTER service between San Diego and Oceanside will be stopped, with regularly scheduled service resuming Monday morning. Amtrak and freight service will also be suspended on that stretch of rail.

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre-determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," according to a statement from NCTD.

Test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will still be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend. The public was advised to remain alert and only cross the rail line at lawfully designated rail crossings.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.