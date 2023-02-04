Watch Now
Weekend morning fire at Midway District strip mall extinguished

Posted at 9:47 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 12:47:23-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews.

The structure fire was reported at 7:25 a.m. Saturday in a strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., officials said.

Crews attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading inside.

The fire was knocked down at 7:37 a.m. and there were no injuries. No one was inside when crews arrived.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

