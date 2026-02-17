Weather and government shutdown create travel delays at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Strong winds and steady rain caused more than 170 flight delays and two cancellations at San Diego International Airport on Monday, forcing travelers to arrive hours earlier than usual to avoid missing their flights.

The weather has created challenging conditions as flight crews wait for safer flying conditions before takeoff. Combined with longer security lines due to TSA workers operating without pay during a partial government shutdown, travelers are facing delays throughout the day.

"You have to be prepared for delays," said Nancy Anselm, a traveler at the airport.

Anselm said her flight got delayed and is having to deal with the impact of getting home later than expected.

"I'll be tired tomorrow, so I won't get home until midnight instead of about 10," Anselm said.

Other travelers said they've come to expect weather-related delays at San Diego International Airport.

"It's kind of expected with this airport, it's not really known for being the most weather-resistant spot, so whether it be fog or rain, it usually slows everything down here," said Michael Ingel, a traveler.

The partial government shutdown has added another layer of complexity to travel delays. TSA workers are currently working without pay, which could contribute to longer security checkpoint wait times.

"We're working our hardest to get our job done and, in our case, to make sure that the traveling public is safe for flights, and we won't be able to get paid until they figure this out," said Robert Mack, an AFGE union representative for TSA workers.

Despite the challenges, travelers are adapting by arriving at the airport significantly earlier than normal.

"I'd rather hang out here, and window shop or go for a walk or eat something. I'll just wait here," Anselm said.

Airport officials recommend travelers check their flight status regularly, allow extra time for travel, and prepare for possible delays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

