'We save one person, we've done our job': Ocean Beach suicide prevention walk doubles in size

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 400 people gathered in Ocean Beach for the second annual "You Are Not Alone Suicide Prevention Walk and Run," an event that honors those lost to suicide and raises awareness about mental health.

Victoria Bowers, president of the Ryan Bowers Foundation, started the event in honor of her son, Ryan, who died by suicide four years ago.

"He was the love of my life. He was my only son," Bowers said. "I miss him every day, but seeing all these people who have come out to support is amazing."

This year’s participation doubled compared to last year. Among the runners was Exsiquil Ramos, who lost his brother to suicide earlier this year. Ramos said the event was an opportunity to honor his brother’s memory.

"He had a great personality, and all this energy you see here—that was him," Ramos said. "We’re not alone either. We need help and support, and talking to other people feels good."

In addition to the race, the event featured booths providing information on mental health services. Bowers said her mission in starting the event was to help people find an outlet for support. Seeing the growing support for her son and the cause has inspired her to expand the event each year.

"It keeps me going, knowing that if we save one person today, then our job is done," Bowers said.

If you or a loved one are struggling, the San Diego Crisis Hotline is available 24/7 at (888) 724-7240. You can also reach the national hotline by dialing 988.

