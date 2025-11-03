Waymo's driverless vehicles heading to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Waymo, whose robotaxis are found in several major U.S. cities, is making its way to America’s Finest City.

The company announced Monday it will be expanding into three cities: San Diego, Detroit, and Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, the company reportedly began testing some of its vehicles on San Diego streets to see how they would adapt to different locations.

Waymo stated, “We'll arrive with a mixed fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE with the 5th-gen Waymo Driver and Zeekr RT vehicles equipped with our 6th-gen Waymo Driver. We're coordinating closely with local officials as we expand to San Diego and look forward to collaborating with local partners while employing our step-by-step approach to expansion.”

In an announcement on the Waymo website, Mayor Todd Gloria said, “By welcoming innovative and promising technologies like Waymo’s autonomous vehicle service, we’re exploring how to make transportation more accessible, more sustainable, and more connected for everyone in our community.”

Waymo’s driverless vehicles are currently on the road in Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.