Water main break leads to road closure in San Diego's El Cerrito neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A busy intersection in San Diego’s El Cerrito neighborhood was shut down early Thursday morning after a water main burst beneath the roadway overnight, sending water toward nearby homes and businesses.

Just before midnight, city crews responded to reports of a water main break at 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard.

Crews shut off water service in the area early Thursday as repairs got underway, though it was unclear how many homes and businesses were affected.

El Cajon Boulevard was also closed in both directions between 52nd and 54th streets during the repair work.