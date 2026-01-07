Water main break in Jamul, displacing a family of seven and their two dogs

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crews are working to fix a water main break that has displaced a family of seven and their two dogs in Jamul.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue says it got a call around 11:30 Wednesday morning for a flooded home on Campo Road in Jamul.

When crews arrived, water was flowing from the break to a nearby yard and into a house and ADU, as well as sending water to Highway 94.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of seven that was displaced.

No one was injured.

The California Highway Patrol is monitoring the water flowing onto the 94. Several Otay Water district workers brought heavy machinery to dig down to the water pipe for the repair process.

