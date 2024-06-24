Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches Monday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool

-- Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south

-- Mission Bay, North Cove, Vacation Isle -- 150' each side of the southern drain

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

