Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

Posted at 7:21 AM, Mar 11, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches that is in effect Monday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar
  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool
  • Ocean Beach, Dog Beach
  • Mission Bay, Campland Beachline
  • Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area
  • Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at https://www.sdbeachinfo.com/

