WATCH: Video shows one of the dogs that killed its owner moments after attack

A walk in the park taking a fatal turn.

A man, who we now know was 26-year-old Pedro Ortega, was with his son by the playground- mauled by his own three dogs.

“You don't really have stuff like this that happens here. So here, like, somebody's face got mangled at this park,” said Stewart Marto, who lives nearby the park.

Witnesses tried to break up the attack by hitting the dogs with golf clubs.

When officers arrived, they tased the canines as they ran off.

Moments after the attack, new video shows one of the dogs walking into a nearby garage.

The homeowner stayed still to not provoke the dog- which he said was panting and covered in blood.

Blood, he realized, that wasn’t his own.

“He was skinny, you could see all of his ribs. He was covered in blood, head to toe. So it was probably not his own, and he had taser dart sticking out of him,” said Kevin Pratt, describing one of the dogs first hand.

Remnants of the encounter, still visible days later.

“We still have blood on the car from where he, like, wiped his face when he went through it,” said Pratt.

The other dogs also ran off after the attack, prompting a lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

All three were eventually captured, put into a bite quarantine, and humanely euthanized after being signed over by a second owner.

Police say a second victim suffered serious bite injuries and is now recovering in the hospital.

“I've never seen anything like this happen here before, and hope it never happens again,” said Pratt.

The Humane Society determined the dogs were an “XL bully breed.”

