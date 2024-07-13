WATCH: SeaWorld ride goes viral after 'scary' incident on roller coaster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld calls it 853 feet of pure excitement.

But for one woman and her daughter, riding the Electric Eel roller coaster was pure terror.

A video captured when she said her daughter's seatbelt harness came off.

That video now has over five million views on social media.

“I was literally hyperventilating,” said Salina Higgins, the mother who took her daughter from Arizona to visit San Diego.

According to Higgins, they were riding the inverted heartline roll part of the Electric Eel ride when the “comfort collars,” or straps that come down over the shoulders, came unbuckled.

“She's screaming at the top of her lungs because she's, she's like my straps, my straps,” said Higgins.

In June 2023, the Electric Eel was closed once due to an injured rider's leg. At the time, no information was available on how it happened.

Cal/OSHA was called in to investigate the incident.

ABC 10news went on the ride when it first opened.

There is a lap bar in addition to the straps that come down on the ride.

However, Higgins says the response from SeaWorld was the most shocking.

She says she was escorted out of the park after denying free tickets.

“SeaWorld does need to own up to their actions. I don't even think that an apology will suffice at this point even though they've offered me one; it's really, they need to show that they're going to make changes,” said Higgins.

As for Higgin's daughter Ariella, who used to love roller coasters.

“How's she doing?” I ask.

“Well, she hasn't even slept in her own bed since this has happened,” said Higgins.

SeaWorld released the following statement: