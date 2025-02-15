WATCH: Dog reunites with family after running for miles on I-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What started as a terrifying story on Monday now has a happy ending.

“It was absolutely heart-stopping to see this little chihuahua run north on the 5, dodging traffic,” said Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at San Diego Humane Society. “We think he might have gotten on the freeway somewhere around India Street and then he made it up to about the 8 freeway."

The dog's owner, Rachel Blatt, was shocked that this even happened in the first place.

“I was scared seeing him in such a dangerous situation. I was amazed that he could run that far,” said Blatt.

The sign as you get on the freeway says "no pedestrians," but the 2-year-old chihuahua named Henry didn’t follow those rules.

Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media as drivers tried to catch Henry after he had run miles on the northbound side of the 5 freeway.

“One single car that could have gotten through could have meant that the story had a very different outcome,” said Thompson.

But that wasn't the case.

“Good Samaritans were able to capture him underneath the car and hand him over to a CHP officer,” said Thompson.

After being turned over to the San Diego Humane Society, he got some rest — and a surgery.

“We always try to offer to spay and neuter pets because we have such an issue with overpopulation in San Diego County, and luckily, Henry's owners were receptive to that,” said Thompson.

After a life-threatening stunt on the freeway, surgery and days of Henry’s owners looking for him, the young chihuahua is back home.

“I'm sure he's tired after his long run and after his surgery, so give him some treats if he wants them, but just spend time with him,” said Blatt.