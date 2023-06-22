WATCH: Derby the Surfing Dog stops in Coronado for summer reading event

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Children had the opportunity to meet and greet with an exceptional and talented surfing dog after a summer reading event in San Diego Thursday afternoon.

Author Kentucky Gallahue stopped in Coronado for a live reading of his book, "The Adventures of Derby California: Derby Learns to Surf," which was also written by Glenn Millar.

Following the story session, kids got to meet the star of the book himself, Derby. The surfing dog also happens to be a certified therapy dog who visits children in schools, libraries, and public spaces.

The event was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A limited amount of books were available for purchase from the authors.